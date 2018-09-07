STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06548

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Procopio Andalecio Lopez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Procopio Andalecio Lopez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Procopio Andalecio Lopez

Proposed Name

Elias Andalecio Lopez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of OCT 10 2018, at the hour of 10:45 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Procopio Andalecio Lopez

Procopio Andalecio Lopez

HCS Pub. September 7, 14, 2018