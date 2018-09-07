No. CV 2018 06548
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06548
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Procopio Andalecio Lopez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Procopio Andalecio Lopez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Procopio Andalecio Lopez
Proposed Name
Elias Andalecio Lopez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of OCT 10 2018, at the hour of 10:45 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Procopio Andalecio Lopez
Procopio Andalecio Lopez
HCS Pub. September 7, 14, 2018
0 comments