STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06549

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Arturo Ricardo Sanchez AKA Ricardo Arturo Sanchez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Arturo Ricardo Sanchez AKA Ricardo Arturo Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Arturo Ricardo Sanchez AKA Ricardo Arturo Sanchez

Proposed Name

Richard Arthur Sanchez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of OCT 10 2018, at the hour of 10:45 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Arturo Ricardo Sanchez

Arturo Ricardo Sanchez

HCS Pub. September 7, 14, 2018