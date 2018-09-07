No. CV 2018 06550
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06550
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nicole Mercedes Johnston
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nicole Mercedes Johnston, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nicole Mercedes Johnston
Proposed Name
Garrett Nicole Johnston
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 11th day of October 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nicole Johnston
Nicole Johnston
HCS Pub. September 7, 14, 2018
