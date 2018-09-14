STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06662

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Emily Trujillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Emily Trujillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Mary Emily Trujillo

Proposed Name

Emily Mary Trujillo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 29 day of October 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mary Emily Trujillo

Mary Emily Trujillo

HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018