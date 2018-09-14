No. CV 2018 06662
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06662
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Emily Trujillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Emily Trujillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Mary Emily Trujillo
Proposed Name
Emily Mary Trujillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 29 day of October 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Emily Trujillo
Mary Emily Trujillo
HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018
