No. CV 2018 06673
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LC Shannon
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LC Shannon, Resident of the City of , County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name LC Shannon
Proposed Name Leon Shannon
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 17th day of October 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Leon Shannon
Leon Shannon
HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018
