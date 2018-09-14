STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06673

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

LC Shannon

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LC Shannon, Resident of the City of , County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name LC Shannon

Proposed Name Leon Shannon

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 17th day of October 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Leon Shannon

Leon Shannon

HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018