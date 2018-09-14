No. CV 2018 06674
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06674
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Catherine Ann Jim
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Catherine Ann Jim, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Catherine Ann Jim
Proposed Name
Kathy Ann Wilson
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 17th day of October 2018, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Catherine Ann Jim
Catherine Ann Jim
HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018
0 comments