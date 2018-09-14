STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06674

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Catherine Ann Jim

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Catherine Ann Jim, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Catherine Ann Jim

Proposed Name

Kathy Ann Wilson

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 17th day of October 2018, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Catherine Ann Jim

Catherine Ann Jim

HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018