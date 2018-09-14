STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06679

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Elizardo Lopez Jr

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elizardo Lopez Jr, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Elizardo Lopez Jr

Proposed Name

Clyde Tobias Lopez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 11th day of October 2018, at the hour of 10:00 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Elizardo Lopez Jr

Elizardo Lopez Jr

HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018