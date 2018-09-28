STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07059

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Karen Nardo Vu/ AKA Karen Nardo Batulan

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Karen Nardo Vu, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Karen Nardo Vu AKA Karen Nardo Batulan

Proposed Name

Karen Batulan Vu

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 26th day of October 2018, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Karen Nardo Vu AKA Karen Nardo Batulan

Karen Nardo Vu AKA Karen Nardo Batulan

HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018