STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07083

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Beatrice Louise Redmond

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Beatrice Louise Redmond, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Beatrice Louise Redmond

Proposed Name

Beatrice Lois Redmond

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 26th day of October 2018, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Beatrice Louise Redmond

Beatrice Louise Redmond

HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018