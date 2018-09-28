No. CV 2018 07083
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 07083
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Beatrice Louise Redmond
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Beatrice Louise Redmond, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Beatrice Louise Redmond
Proposed Name
Beatrice Lois Redmond
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 26th day of October 2018, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Beatrice Louise Redmond
Beatrice Louise Redmond
HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018
0 comments