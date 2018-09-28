STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 7056

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Cynthia Trujillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cynthia Trujillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Cynthia Trujillo

Proposed Name Cindi Trujillo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 6th day of November 2018, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cynthia Trujillo

Cynthia Trujillo

HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018