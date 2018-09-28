No. CV 2018 7056
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 7056
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cynthia Trujillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cynthia Trujillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Cynthia Trujillo
Proposed Name Cindi Trujillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 6th day of November 2018, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cynthia Trujillo
Cynthia Trujillo
HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018
