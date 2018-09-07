No. D-202-CV-2018 06444
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 06444
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Daphanie Edna Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daphanie Edna Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Daphanie Edna Martinez
Proposed Name
Daphany Kathryn Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 23rd day of October 2018, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 502
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Daphany Martin
Daphany Martin
HCS Pub. September 7, 14, 2018
