STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 06678

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alisha F. Flook

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alisha F. Flook, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Alisha F. Flook

Proposed Name

Aliishea F. Flook

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 23rd day of October 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alisha Flook

Alisha Flook

HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018