No. D-202-CV 2018 06697
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
HONG NGUYEN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
LANCE ANH NGUYEN
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HONG NGUYEN, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
LANCE ANH NGUYEN
Proposed Name
LANCE ANH KHA NGUYEN
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of OCT 11 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Hong Nguyen
HONG NGUYEN
HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018
