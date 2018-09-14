STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2018 06697

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

HONG NGUYEN

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

LANCE ANH NGUYEN

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HONG NGUYEN, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

LANCE ANH NGUYEN

Proposed Name

LANCE ANH KHA NGUYEN

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of OCT 11 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Hong Nguyen

HONG NGUYEN

HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018