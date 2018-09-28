SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018-07026

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

VIVIANA ORLINDA MIRABAL

also known as ERLINDA MIRABAL,

FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that VIVIANA ORLINDA MIRABAL, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from VIVIANA ORLINDA MIRABAL to ERLINDA MIRABAL, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 2nd day of November, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd., NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

By: James A. Noel, District Court Clerk

/s/ Bobbi Jo Walker

Bobbi Jo Walker, TCAA

Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to Self-Represented Litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof, at the scheduled Hearing. * Business Casual Attire is Permitted.

Submitted by:

ROBERT D. GORMAN, P.A.

By: /s/ Robert D. Gorman

ROBERT D. GORMAN

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 25164

Albuquerque, NM 87125

(505) 243-5442

rgorman@rdgormanlaw.com

HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018