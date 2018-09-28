No. D-202-CV-2018-07026
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
VIVIANA ORLINDA MIRABAL
also known as ERLINDA MIRABAL,
FOR CHANGE OF NAME.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that VIVIANA ORLINDA MIRABAL, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from VIVIANA ORLINDA MIRABAL to ERLINDA MIRABAL, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 2nd day of November, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd., NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
By: James A. Noel, District Court Clerk
/s/ Bobbi Jo Walker
Bobbi Jo Walker, TCAA
Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to Self-Represented Litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof, at the scheduled Hearing. * Business Casual Attire is Permitted.
Submitted by:
ROBERT D. GORMAN, P.A.
By: /s/ Robert D. Gorman
ROBERT D. GORMAN
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 25164
Albuquerque, NM 87125
(505) 243-5442
rgorman@rdgormanlaw.com
HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018
