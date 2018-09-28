No. D-202-CV-2018 07084
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 07084
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Joseph Bulan Araniego
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joseph Bulan Araniego, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Joseph Bulan Araniego
Proposed Name
Abby Bulan Araniego
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 1st day of November 2018, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joseph Bulan Araniego
Joseph Bulan Araniego
HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018
0 comments