STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 07084

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Joseph Bulan Araniego

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joseph Bulan Araniego, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Joseph Bulan Araniego

Proposed Name

Abby Bulan Araniego

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 1st day of November 2018, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joseph Bulan Araniego

Joseph Bulan Araniego

HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018