No. D-202-CV 2018 07146
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2018 07146
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Evelyn Sophia Christine Schöllmann
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Evelyn Sophia Christine Schöllmann, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Evelyn Sophia Christine Schöllmann
Proposed Name
Sophia Swensen
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 2 day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Evelyn Sophia Christine Schöllmann
Evelyn Sophia Christine Schöllmann
HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018
