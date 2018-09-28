STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2018 07146

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Evelyn Sophia Christine Schöllmann

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Evelyn Sophia Christine Schöllmann, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Evelyn Sophia Christine Schöllmann

Proposed Name

Sophia Swensen

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 2 day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Evelyn Sophia Christine Schöllmann

Evelyn Sophia Christine Schöllmann

HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018