NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 1987 N.M.S.A. Sec. 48-11-7. North Valley Self Storage will sell the following units to satisfy the land lord’s lien. Sale will take place on the premises of North Valley Self Storage, 111 Ortega Rd NE, Albuquerque New Mexico 87113 On October 1, 2018 At 10:30 AM. Property will be sold in lots, seller reserves the right to require a minimum bid in an amount to satisfy it’s lien and cost of sale and to refuse bids. Any lot may be withdrawn from sale without prior notice. Units must be left empty and clean the same day. CASH ONLY, NO CHECKS.

Unit 26

Kristina and Daren Stafford

917 Carol St, Albuquerque NM 87112

3 bikes, small tool box, chair, pictures, tread mill, table, boxes, washer and dryer . Misc items.

Unit 153

John and Emily Drake

314 E. Arnold St

Gallup, N.M. 87301

1 Wheelbarrow, Electric range in box, misc boxes, 2 patio rugs, garden tools, file cabinet Etc

HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018