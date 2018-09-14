North Valley Self Storage
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 1987 N.M.S.A. Sec. 48-11-7. North Valley Self Storage will sell the following units to satisfy the land lord’s lien. Sale will take place on the premises of North Valley Self Storage, 111 Ortega Rd NE, Albuquerque New Mexico 87113 On October 1, 2018 At 10:30 AM. Property will be sold in lots, seller reserves the right to require a minimum bid in an amount to satisfy it’s lien and cost of sale and to refuse bids. Any lot may be withdrawn from sale without prior notice. Units must be left empty and clean the same day. CASH ONLY, NO CHECKS.
Unit 26
Kristina and Daren Stafford
917 Carol St, Albuquerque NM 87112
3 bikes, small tool box, chair, pictures, tread mill, table, boxes, washer and dryer . Misc items.
Unit 153
John and Emily Drake
314 E. Arnold St
Gallup, N.M. 87301
1 Wheelbarrow, Electric range in box, misc boxes, 2 patio rugs, garden tools, file cabinet Etc
HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018
0 comments