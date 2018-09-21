Home   >   Search Notices   >   Auctions   >   Auto Auctions   >   NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

By on September 21, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that M.C. Diesel, LLC will, on October 10, 2018, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at 111 Barr SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, sell and convey to the highest and best bidder for cash, all the right, title and interest in and to the following equipment:
Kenworth
VIN 863981
Cat: C-15 Serial No. 6NZ17017
M.C. Diesel, LLC claims a statutory lien on the equipment pursuant to §48-3-1, N.M.S.A. 1978, for money owed for repairs on the equipment in the amount of $24,426.53.
This Notice is provided pursuant to §48-3-13, N.M.S.A. 1978. The equipment to be auctioned is available for inspection upon appointment at 111 Barr SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Interested parties should call Mark Horstmann or Ralph Ayala at (505) 220-2017.
STEPHEN P. CURTIS, ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/ Stephen P. Curtis Stephen P. Curtis, Esq.
6747 Academy Road NE, Suite D
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109
(505) 884-9999
E-Mail: abqcurtis@gmail.com
HCS Pub. September 21, 28, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.