NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that M.C. Diesel, LLC will, on October 10, 2018, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at 111 Barr SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, sell and convey to the highest and best bidder for cash, all the right, title and interest in and to the following equipment:

Kenworth

VIN 863981

Cat: C-15 Serial No. 6NZ17017

M.C. Diesel, LLC claims a statutory lien on the equipment pursuant to §48-3-1, N.M.S.A. 1978, for money owed for repairs on the equipment in the amount of $24,426.53.

This Notice is provided pursuant to §48-3-13, N.M.S.A. 1978. The equipment to be auctioned is available for inspection upon appointment at 111 Barr SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Interested parties should call Mark Horstmann or Ralph Ayala at (505) 220-2017.

STEPHEN P. CURTIS, ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.

By: /s/ Stephen P. Curtis Stephen P. Curtis, Esq.

6747 Academy Road NE, Suite D

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109

(505) 884-9999

E-Mail: abqcurtis@gmail.com

HCS Pub. September 21, 28, 2018