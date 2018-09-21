NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that M.C. Diesel, LLC will, on October 10, 2018, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at 111 Barr SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, sell and convey to the highest and best bidder for cash, all the right, title and interest in and to the following equipment:
Kenworth
VIN 863981
Cat: C-15 Serial No. 6NZ17017
M.C. Diesel, LLC claims a statutory lien on the equipment pursuant to §48-3-1, N.M.S.A. 1978, for money owed for repairs on the equipment in the amount of $24,426.53.
This Notice is provided pursuant to §48-3-13, N.M.S.A. 1978. The equipment to be auctioned is available for inspection upon appointment at 111 Barr SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Interested parties should call Mark Horstmann or Ralph Ayala at (505) 220-2017.
STEPHEN P. CURTIS, ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/ Stephen P. Curtis Stephen P. Curtis, Esq.
6747 Academy Road NE, Suite D
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109
(505) 884-9999
E-Mail: abqcurtis@gmail.com
HCS Pub. September 21, 28, 2018
