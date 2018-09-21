NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On November 05, 2018 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2015 Harley XG500 MC VIN 1HD4NAA17FC505135 NM license plateS13277. Last known registered owner is Eric Ness or Ninanne Gutierrez of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1303.10. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. September 21, 28, 2018