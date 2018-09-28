Don't Miss
Notice Of Public Sale
On November 23, 2018in the county of Bernalillo and specifically at 109 Headingly AVE NW; Albuquerque, NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incurred.
1998 Hyundai Elantra VIN# KMHJF24M3WU684891
2008 Ford Focus VIN# 1FAHP34N88W198041
2004 GMC Envoy XL VIN# 1GKES16S346240892
1992 GMC Sierra 1500 VIN # 1GTDC14K6NZ501939
Larson Lapline VIN# 11701009
