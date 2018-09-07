Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 09-24-18 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 129 Tanya Ketchum 8608 Casa Verde AVE NW Albuquerque NM 87120. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Table, mattress, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 541 Ruben R Sanchez 10401 Central AVE NW #100 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Freezer, table, vacuum, BBQ grill, boxes, misc items.

HCS Pub. September 7, 14, 2018