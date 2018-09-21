Sedillo Self Storage, 1275 Old Hwy 66, Tijeras, NM 87059, (505) 281-2328, pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act effective 7/87, will sell the following units at public auction to satisfy the Landlord’s Lien on October 9th, 2018 at 3:00pm at www.albuquerqueauctionaddiction.com. Visit website to register to bid and get more information.

Unit 828 – Jon Lacey, PO Box 1655, Edgewood, NM 87015, windows, water heater, doors, sink, ceiling fans, household misc.

Unit 416 – Scott Jones, 76 Morning Sun Tr., Corrales, NM 87048, shelves, freezer, vacuums, headboard, suitcases, household misc.

Unit 422 – Nick Coleman-Watkin, 4501 East Bellevue St., Tucson, AZ 85712, Land Rover Jeep.

Unit 456 – Christine Massey Riley, PO Box 71, Willard, NM 87063, hutch, entertainment center, desk chair, paintings, household misc.

Unit 314 – William Clancy, 300 Lexco Rd., Moriarty, NM 87035, Pepsi vending machine, file cabinets, Hydro-Retriever floor scrubber, headboard, shelves, tools, chairs, household misc.

Unit 121 – Mike Walker, 33230 Walker Rd. North Trailer 37, Walker, LA 70785, dressers, mattresses, headboard, sofas, dryer, weed whacker, tools, sewing machine, household misc.

Unit 55 – Brandon Clements, 43 Casa Loma, Cedar Crest, NM 87008, sofas, headboard, TV, tools, nightstand, suitcases, household misc.

Space 1009 – Paula Ruff, 768 Hwy 333, Tijeras, NM 87059, 1978 Ford Ranger Pick-up Truck

HCS Pub. September 21, 28, 2018