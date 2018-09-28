Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. October 9, 2018. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cash Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own Lock or one can be purchased.

UNIT: (D227) Maria C Nicasio, 9409 Red Rock, Albuquerque, NM 87112.

Chairs, furniture, Boxes

UNIT: (E195), Laura Urbina-Meraz, 7709 Purple Fringe Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Dryer

UNIT: (E138), Adrian Mayorga, 4500 Chetwood Lane SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Miscellaneous Household

UNIT (D325) Fabian T Chavez, 10904 Jewel Cave Rd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123. Furniture, Boxes, Bags.

UNIT (F580) Nick Fries, 11120 Starling Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, bags

UNIT (C426) Ricardo Celiz & Luisa F Mendoza , 10401 Central Ave SW, #110, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Bikes, Toys, Clothes, Bins

UNIT (F470) Carlos Silva, 8509 Vista Estrella Ln SW, 87121. Couches, Clothes

UNIT (G257) Pedro Trujeque, 10652 Antler Tool SW, 87121. Bikes, Boxes, Bins

UNIT (C516) Emilo Chavez 3rd , 695 Pecos Loop SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Bags, Boxes, Furniture

UNIT (B613) Vanessa Littlepage, 642 Foothill Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87103. TV, Boxes, Bins, Furniture

UNIT (D237) Sophie Lopez, 737 97th St. SW, 87121. Furniture

UNIT (C432) Stephanie Villegas, 648 Ridge Side Trail SW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Washer/Dryer, Furniture, Bins

UNIT: (A091), Nicole Walker, 2800 Diamond Mesa Trail, Unit 4301, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, Bins, Miscellaneous Household.

HCS Pub. September 28, October 5, 2018