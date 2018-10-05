Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). A Class Mega Storage, 5134 2nd Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107 will be selling the property contained in the following unit to satisfy the Owner’s Lien. Sale is to be held at 2:00 P.M. October 23rd, 2018. Sale is With Reserve. A Class Mega Storage reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.. .

Unit C60 Ford Simmons 323 Cutler Ave. NE Albuquerque NM 87102 Items include antiques furniture tools household items

HCS Pub. October 5, 12, 2018