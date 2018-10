Juan Tabo Self Storage

Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on November 5, 2018, at 10:00 AM , the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at wvvw.storagetreasures.com.

Eva Ward

10168 Menaul Blvd #5S

Abq, NM 87112

Misc personal items

Rose Destea

6139 Cuesta Pl NW

Abq. , NM 87120

Misc personal irtems

Richard J. Duchesne, Manager

HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018