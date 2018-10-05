STATE OF NEW MEXICO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

NO. CV 2018 07292

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that petitioner FLOYD will apply to have her name changed from FLOYD to SHAVAUGHN ANGELA FLOYD-TOWNE in the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico on the 2 day of November, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE.

/s/ Bobbi Jo Walker

TCAA to/ Judge Beatrice J. Brickhouse

SUBMITTED BY:

/s/ Floyd

FLOYD

340 Antelope Circle SE

Albuquerque, NM 87123

(505) 730-7036

HCS Pub. October 5, 12, 2018