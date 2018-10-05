Home   >   County   >   Bernalillo County   >   NO. CV 2018 07292

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that petitioner FLOYD will apply to have her name changed from FLOYD to SHAVAUGHN ANGELA FLOYD-TOWNE in the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico on the 2 day of November, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE.
/s/ Bobbi Jo Walker
TCAA to/ Judge Beatrice J. Brickhouse
SUBMITTED BY:
/s/ Floyd
FLOYD
340 Antelope Circle SE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
(505) 730-7036
HCS Pub. October 5, 12, 2018

