STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07293

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Desiree Dawn Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Desiree Dawn Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Desiree Dawn Martinez

Proposed Name

Desiree Dawn Apodaca

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 13th day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Desiree Dawn Martinez

Desiree Dawn Martinez

HCS Pub. October 5, 12, 2018