STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07294

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Clara Conchita Padilla

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Clara Conchita Padilla , Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Clara Conchita Padilla

Proposed Name

Conchita Clara Padilla

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 7th day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Conchita Perea

Conchita Perea

HCS Pub. October 5, 12, 2018