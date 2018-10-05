No. CV 2018 07294
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 07294
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Clara Conchita Padilla
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Clara Conchita Padilla , Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Clara Conchita Padilla
Proposed Name
Conchita Clara Padilla
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 7th day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Conchita Perea
Conchita Perea
HCS Pub. October 5, 12, 2018
0 comments