No. CV 2018 07296
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Tara Anderson
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tara Anderson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Tara Anderson
Proposed Name
Tara Beatrice Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of November 2018, at the hour of 10:00 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Tara Anderson
Tara Anderson
HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018
