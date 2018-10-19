STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07296

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Tara Anderson

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tara Anderson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Tara Anderson

Proposed Name

Tara Beatrice Martinez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of November 2018, at the hour of 10:00 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Tara Anderson

Tara Anderson

HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018