STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07443

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Cass Nary Gutierrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cass Nary Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:

Current Name

Cass Nary Gutierrez

Proposed Name

Joe Kass Gutierrez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 13th day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cass Nary Gutierrez

Cass Nary Gutierrez

HCS Pub. October 26, November 2, 2018