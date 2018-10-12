No. CV 2018 07443
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 07443
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cass Nary Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cass Nary Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name
Cass Nary Gutierrez
Proposed Name
Jose Kass Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 13th day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cass Nary Gutierrez
Cass Nary Gutierrez
HCS Pub. October 12, 19, 2018
0 comments