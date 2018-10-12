No. CV 2018 07444
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 07444
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
BETTINA SHIRLEY
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BETTINA SHIRLEY, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
BETTINA SHIRLEY
Proposed Name
TINA MARIE SHIRLEY
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 13th day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Tina Newsome
TINA NEWSOME
HCS Pub. October 12, 19, 2018
