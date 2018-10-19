No. CV 2018 07521
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Daniel Bernard Duran
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daniel Bernard Duran, Resident of the City of Cedar Crest, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Daniel Bernard Duran
Proposed Name
Daniel Bernard Perea
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of NOV 13 2018, at the hour of 11:00 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Daniel Duran
Daniel Duran
HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018
