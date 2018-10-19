STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07521

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Daniel Bernard Duran

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daniel Bernard Duran, Resident of the City of Cedar Crest, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Daniel Bernard Duran

Proposed Name

Daniel Bernard Perea

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of NOV 13 2018, at the hour of 11:00 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Daniel Duran

Daniel Duran

HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018