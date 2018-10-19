No. CV 2018 07527
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 07527
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Paul James Nary
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Paul James Nary, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Paul James Nary
Proposed Name
Vincent Vimes Darius
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 19th day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Paul Nary
Paul James Nary
HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018
