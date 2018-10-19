STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07527

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Paul James Nary

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Paul James Nary, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Paul James Nary

Proposed Name

Vincent Vimes Darius

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 19th day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Paul Nary

Paul James Nary

HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018