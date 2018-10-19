No. CV 2018 07536
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 07536
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Janette Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Janette Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Janette Chavez
Proposed Name
Janette Maria Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of November 2018, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Janette Chavez
Janette Chavez
HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018
0 comments