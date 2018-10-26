No. CV 2018 07712
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Tony Abraham Morales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tony Abraham Morales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Tony Abraham Morales
Proposed Name
Antonio Abraham Morales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 28 day of November 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Tony Abraham Morales
Tony Abraham Morales
HCS Pub. October 26, November 2, 2018
