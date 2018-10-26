No. CV 2018 07715
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 07715
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alexis Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Robert Eloy Romero Jr
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexis Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Robert Eloy Romero Jr
Proposed Name
Todd Michael Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of November 2018, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alexis Martinez
Alexis Martinez
HCS Pub. October 26, November 2, 2018
