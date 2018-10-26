STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07715

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alexis Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Robert Eloy Romero Jr

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexis Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

Robert Eloy Romero Jr

Proposed Name

Todd Michael Martinez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of November 2018, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alexis Martinez

Alexis Martinez

HCS Pub. October 26, November 2, 2018