STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018-06587

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

CHARLES RAY KOLODE

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CHARLES RAY KOLODE, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from CHARLES RAY KOLODE to RAYMOND C. KOLODE, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Beatrice J. Brickhouse, District Judge, on the 7th day of December, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully Submitted:

WAYNE G. CHEW, P.C.

By: /s/ Wayne G. Chew

Wayne G. Chew

Attorney for Petitioner

Post Office Box X

20 First Plaza Ctr. NW, Suite 517

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87125

Telephone: (505) 842-6363

Facsimile: (505) 842-8607

HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018