NO. D-202-CV-2018-06587
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018-06587
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CHARLES RAY KOLODE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CHARLES RAY KOLODE, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from CHARLES RAY KOLODE to RAYMOND C. KOLODE, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Beatrice J. Brickhouse, District Judge, on the 7th day of December, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully Submitted:
WAYNE G. CHEW, P.C.
By: /s/ Wayne G. Chew
Wayne G. Chew
Attorney for Petitioner
Post Office Box X
20 First Plaza Ctr. NW, Suite 517
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87125
Telephone: (505) 842-6363
Facsimile: (505) 842-8607
HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018
