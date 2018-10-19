STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 06828

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

YESENIA GRADO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

JOSE ANGEL GIRON JR.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that YESENIA GRADO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

JOSE ANGEL GIRON JR

Proposed Name

ASAHEL SAMUEL GRADO

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of OCT 17 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Yesenia Grado

YESENIA GRADO

HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018