No. D-202-CV-2018 06828
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 06828
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
YESENIA GRADO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
JOSE ANGEL GIRON JR.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that YESENIA GRADO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
JOSE ANGEL GIRON JR
Proposed Name
ASAHEL SAMUEL GRADO
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of OCT 17 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Yesenia Grado
YESENIA GRADO
HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018
0 comments