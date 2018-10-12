STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 07295

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Joseph Michael Jordan

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joseph Michael Jordan, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Joseph Michael Jordan

Proposed Name

Kaylee Ride Keller

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 27 day of November 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joseph M. Jordan

Joseph M. Jordan

HCS Pub. October 12, 19, 2018