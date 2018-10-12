No. D-202-CV-2018 07447
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 07447
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
William Henry Stoker
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that William Henry Stoker, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
William Henry Stoker
Proposed Name
Lena Elizabeth Stoker
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the 15th day of November 2018, at the hour of 2:00 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ William Henry Stoker
William Henry Stoker
HCS Pub. October 12, 19, 2018
