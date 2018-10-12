STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 07447

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

William Henry Stoker

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that William Henry Stoker, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

William Henry Stoker

Proposed Name

Lena Elizabeth Stoker

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the 15th day of November 2018, at the hour of 2:00 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ William Henry Stoker

William Henry Stoker

HCS Pub. October 12, 19, 2018