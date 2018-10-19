2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 07528

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Melanie Nicole Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melanie Nicole Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his/her name from Melanie Nicole Martinez to Sen Aurora Darius, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 19th day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Melanie Nicole Martinez

Melanie Nicole Martinez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018