NO. D-202-CV-2018 07528
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 07528
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Melanie Nicole Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melanie Nicole Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his/her name from Melanie Nicole Martinez to Sen Aurora Darius, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 19th day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Melanie Nicole Martinez
Melanie Nicole Martinez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018
