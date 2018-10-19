No. D-202-CV 2018 07583
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gloria Jean Baca-Lucero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gloria Jean Baca-Lucero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Gloria Jean Baca-Lucero
Proposed Name
Gloria Jean Baca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 2 day of November 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gloria Baca
Gloria Baca
HCS Pub. October 19, 26, 2018
