No. D-202-CV-2018 07713
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 07713
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
AUNDREA LEE CRAIN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that AUNDREA LEE CRAIN, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
AUNDREA LEE CRAIN
Proposed Name
AUNDREA LEONISIA GUILLEN
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 27th day of November 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Aundrea Lee Crain
AUNDREA LEE CRAIN
HCS Pub. October 26, November 2, 2018
