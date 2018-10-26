Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE,

4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE NM 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE BID auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place. Date: November 14, 2018 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction to be eligible to bid. Payment by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#60074 MILLER, Robert 6414 Annapolis Albuquerque, NM 87109 – refrigerator, (2) ice chests, lawn mower, table, tools, yard tools, gun case, shelves, end table, coffee table, lamp, cot.

#70032 GONZALES, Rafael A. 309 Veranda Rd NW Apt C Albuquerque, NM 87107- wheel barrow, floor jack, ladder, vacuum, ammo cans, ice chest, tools, tool boxes, water cooler, power tools.

#70075 BANDA, Xavier M. 321 General Marshall St NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 – chairs, bed, (2) sofas, bed frame, table.

#10032 PRITCHETT, Jennifer K. 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Unit K-12 Albuquerque, NM 87111 – stereo console, boxes, totes, lamp, filing cabinet

#10033 PRITCHETT, Jennifer K. 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Unit K-12 Albuquerque, NM 87111 –boxes, totes, home décor, rug, luggage.

#10055 METZGER, Austin C.D. 1113 Haines Albuquerque, NM 87112 – leather sofa, bed, dresser, chairs, water cooler, totes, table top fan.

#27001 BRANDT, Michael (Scott) – 10331 Hotel Ave. # 225 Albuquerque, NM 87123 – air compressor, fan, vacuum, bed, shelving, totes, boxes, lawn tools, lighting, rolling tool box, tool boxes, camping equipment, table saw, floor jack.

HCS Pub. October 26, November 2, 2018