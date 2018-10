Notice Of Public Sale

On December 28,2018 at 08:30 am, in the county of Bernalillo and specifically at 109 Headingly AVE NW; Albuquerque, NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incurred.

2001 VOLVO S80 VIN # YV1TS94DX11208174

2002 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE VIN # 1J4GX48S62C132750

HCS Pub. October 5, 12, 2018