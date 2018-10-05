NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On December 13, 2018 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1955 Ford F100 PK VIN F10D5G18475. No license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $2967.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Phillip & Sons Mechanic Tire Service 2501 Aztec RD NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 242-4720.

HCS Pub. October 5, 12, 2018