Notice Of Public Sale

On December 8,2018 in the county of Bernalillo and specifically at 109 Headingly AVE NW; Albuquerque, NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incurred.

1997 Oldsmobile LSS Vin# 1G3HY52K0V4803916

HCS Pub. October 12, 19, 2018