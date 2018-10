Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C.

7625 Baca Lane

Santa Fe, NM 87507

505.474.6969

mrgstow@msn.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On December 21, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:

Minimum bid amount $ 1,594.03

2002 Ford Ranger White

1ftyr10d02pa74529

Last know registered owner

NMG Geotechnical Inc

HCS Pub. October 12, 19, 2018