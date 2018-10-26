NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On December 10, 2018 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2001 Ford F150 PK VIN 1FTZX17201NB34172. NM license plate LJP690. Last known registered owner is Alan Arning of Pie Town, NM. In the amount of $978.12. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. October 26, November 2, 2018